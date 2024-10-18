Israel Claims It Killed Palestinian Leader Yahya Sinwar

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army claimed on Thursday that Yahya Sinwar, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, was killed during clashes in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

According to an army statement, three Palestinian fighters were killed in clashes with soldiers from the 828th Brigade. Later, one of the fighters was identified as the leader of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, Yahya Sinwar, Palestine Chronicle reports.

The Israeli army spokesman also said that the soldiers were not initially aware that Sinwar was in the building where the exchange of fire occurred.

The clash reportedly took place in Tel Al-Sultan, Rafah, where Sinwar was found wearing a military vest, he was wearing a Keffiyeh, and holding an AK-47.

The US-based news website Axios, also quoting Israeli officials, reported that the killing of Sinwar was accidental and not the result of specific intelligence.

As of now, Hamas has not commented on the Israeli army’s announcement. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)