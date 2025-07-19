Islamabad High Court Rejects Plea to Halt Forced Deportation of Afghan Migrants

Islamabad, MINA – The Islamabad High Court in Pakistan has dismissed a petition filed by a defense lawyer seeking to halt the forced deportation of Afghan migrants, stating that the court does not intervene in government policy.

According to Pakistani newspaper Express Tribune on Friday, the court rejected the petition on Thursday. The plea was submitted by lawyer Umer Ijaz Gilani on behalf of a coalition known as Afghan Migrants Advocates.

In its response, the court declared that reviewing or intervening in government decisions falls outside its judicial purview. The court emphasized that immigration policy is within the jurisdiction of the executive branch.

The ruling comes amidst a renewed wave of forced deportations of Afghan migrants, with thousands already compelled to leave Pakistan. In recent months, Pakistan has adopted a stricter stance towards Afghan migrants.

With the petition’s rejection, the deportation process is expected to continue and may intensify in the coming weeks. [Shibgho]

