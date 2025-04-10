SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Iran President Vows No Compromise on Nuclear Achievements, Rejects the US Threats

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

9 Views ㅤ

Tehran, MINA – Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed that Iran will not retreat or compromise on its nuclear advancements, while firmly rejecting any military threats from the United States.

Speaking at the National Nuclear Technology Day on Wednesday, where Iran showcased its latest achievements in nuclear technology, Pezeshkian emphasized that external pressure would only strengthen the nation’s resolve.

“The more the U.S. increases its pressure and threats, the more determined we become to stand our ground and move forward,” he stated, as quoted by Press TV.

The president said Iran does not seek war but remains strong against any possible aggression.

Also Read: Muslim Community in India Protests New Waqf Amendment Law

“We seek peace and stability, and we are open to dialogue, but only on the basis of dignity and national pride. We will not back down from what we have achieved, we will not compromise, and we will not allow anyone to stifle our innovation, thinking, or creativity,” he added.

Pezeshkian also reiterated Iran’s commitment to its official stance against nuclear weapons, citing a fatwa issued by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prohibiting the development of nuclear arms.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Temporarily Suspends Visa Issuance for Several Countries

TagIran anti-nuclear weapons fatwa Iran defense strategy Iran National Nuclear Technology Day Iran non-compromise stance Iran nuclear advancements Iran nuclear innovation Iran nuclear program 2025 Iran nuclear rights Iran peace through strength Iran peaceful nuclear use Iran rejects US threats Iran technology showcase 2025 Iran US tensions Iranian nuclear diplomacy Masoud Pezeshkian speech Middle East nuclear tensions nuclear fatwa Khamenei Pezeshkian nuclear policy Press TV Iran nuclear US Iran conflict 2025

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Iran President Vows No Compromise on Nuclear Achievements, Rejects the US Threats

  • 7 hours ago
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator, Ibtihal Aboussad, protested against Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman during the presentation of the company's AI assistant. (PHOTO: Screenshot from X)
International

Microsoft Fires Two Engineers for Protesting AI Supply to Israeli Military

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 09:28 WIB
Palestine Authority Security Forces (photo: AL Monitor)
Palestine

PA Security Forces Suppress Pro-Gaza Protests in Ramallah

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 17:03 WIB
International

Iran President Vows No Compromise on Nuclear Achievements, Rejects the US Threats

  • 7 hours ago
International

UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 11:42 WIB
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
Asia

World Uyghur Congress Holds Protest in Norway to Mark 35 Years Since Baren Tragedy

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 07:25 WIB
Indonesia

MUI Declares Support for Jihad Fatwa Against Israel

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 21:36 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us