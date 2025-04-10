Iran President Vows No Compromise on Nuclear Achievements, Rejects the US Threats

Tehran, MINA – Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed that Iran will not retreat or compromise on its nuclear advancements, while firmly rejecting any military threats from the United States.

Speaking at the National Nuclear Technology Day on Wednesday, where Iran showcased its latest achievements in nuclear technology, Pezeshkian emphasized that external pressure would only strengthen the nation’s resolve.

“The more the U.S. increases its pressure and threats, the more determined we become to stand our ground and move forward,” he stated, as quoted by Press TV.

The president said Iran does not seek war but remains strong against any possible aggression.

“We seek peace and stability, and we are open to dialogue, but only on the basis of dignity and national pride. We will not back down from what we have achieved, we will not compromise, and we will not allow anyone to stifle our innovation, thinking, or creativity,” he added.

Pezeshkian also reiterated Iran’s commitment to its official stance against nuclear weapons, citing a fatwa issued by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prohibiting the development of nuclear arms.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

