International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

Geneva, MINA – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday called for safe humanitarian corridors to allow civilians trapped in Sudan to leave conflict zones safely, amidst fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Speaking to Qatar-based Al Jazeera television, ICRC spokesperson in Sudan, Adnan Hezam, said the organization is working to strengthen its response to meet the needs of displaced civilians in the town of Tawila in North Darfur state.

“The humanitarian tragedy is worsening day by day as military operations and violence escalate,” he said.

Quoted by Anadolu, the spokesperson stated that the complexity of the situation in Sudan continues to hinder the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians, demanding that the warring parties facilitate access for aid workers and ensure the protection of civilians.

On October 26, the RSF seized control of the city of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and carried out massacres against civilians, according to local and international organizations, amid warnings that the assault could solidify the geographical separation of Sudan.

Last week, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) acknowledged that “violations” had occurred by his forces in El-Fasher, claiming that an investigation committee had been formed.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been engaged in a war that regional and international mediation efforts have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions of others.[]

