Indonesia’s Baznas and Egyptian Partner Deliver 35,000 Aid Packages to Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian National Board of Zakat (Baznas) has partnered with the Mishr Al Kheir Foundation in Egypt to send 35,000 food aid packages to Gaza, Palestine, in stages via the Rafah crossing.

On Wednesday, August 20, Baznas dispatched the first five trucks carrying 6,000 aid packages, marking the initial phase of the delivery.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), all of the aid is now ready and will be sent in stages over the next seven days. As of Wednesday, five trucks have already departed carrying 6,000 aid packages. This is our collective effort to continue helping our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” said Baznas Deputy Chairman Mokhamad Mahdum in a statement confirmed in Jakarta on Saturday.

Mahdum stated that this collaboration is a vital step to ensure the aid reaches communities impacted by the conflict. He explained that all aid packages are currently ready in warehouses, awaiting the delivery process.

Mahdum assured that the shipments would be handled with great care to ensure the aid reaches those who need it most.

“Over the next week, deliveries will be made in stages, depending on the conditions on the ground. We are working to ensure every package reaches the hands of Gazan residents who are currently facing a severe food crisis,” he said.

Furthermore, he affirmed that Baznas will continue to distribute humanitarian aid transparently and professionally. This is done to ensure that every donation entrusted by the public is well-managed and accountable.

Mahdum expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian people for their continued donations through Baznas. He noted that public support is the primary force driving various humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

“We thank the Indonesian people for their trust and concern. This is proof that the donations entrusted to Baznas are truly being distributed, and their benefits can be directly felt by our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” Mokhamad Mahdum said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

