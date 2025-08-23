SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Indonesia’s Baznas and Egyptian Partner Deliver 35,000 Aid Packages to Gaza

sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

2 Views

Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian National Board of Zakat (Baznas) has partnered with the Mishr Al Kheir Foundation in Egypt to send 35,000 food aid packages to Gaza, Palestine, in stages via the Rafah crossing.

On Wednesday, August 20, Baznas dispatched the first five trucks carrying 6,000 aid packages, marking the initial phase of the delivery.

“Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), all of the aid is now ready and will be sent in stages over the next seven days. As of Wednesday, five trucks have already departed carrying 6,000 aid packages. This is our collective effort to continue helping our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” said Baznas Deputy Chairman Mokhamad Mahdum in a statement confirmed in Jakarta on Saturday.

Mahdum stated that this collaboration is a vital step to ensure the aid reaches communities impacted by the conflict. He explained that all aid packages are currently ready in warehouses, awaiting the delivery process.

Also Read: Malaysian Authorities to Hold Mass Prayer for Palestine in Kuala Lumpur

Mahdum assured that the shipments would be handled with great care to ensure the aid reaches those who need it most.

“Over the next week, deliveries will be made in stages, depending on the conditions on the ground. We are working to ensure every package reaches the hands of Gazan residents who are currently facing a severe food crisis,” he said.

Furthermore, he affirmed that Baznas will continue to distribute humanitarian aid transparently and professionally. This is done to ensure that every donation entrusted by the public is well-managed and accountable.

Mahdum expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian people for their continued donations through Baznas. He noted that public support is the primary force driving various humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Also Read: Young Activist Calls for End to Gaza Blockade at Sumud Nusantara

“We thank the Indonesian people for their trust and concern. This is proof that the donations entrusted to Baznas are truly being distributed, and their benefits can be directly felt by our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” Mokhamad Mahdum said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Floods and Landslides Kill Hundreds in Pakistan

Tagbaznas Humanitarian aid for Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
International

Indonesia’s Baznas and Egyptian Partner Deliver 35,000 Aid Packages to Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Indonesia Sends 800 Tons of Aid to Gaza via Airdrop (photo: Indonesian Defense Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia Sends 800 Tons of Aid to Gaza via Airdrop

  • Wednesday, 13 August 2025 - 18:37 WIB
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
Indonesia

Mosque Youth Ready to Drive DMI’s 11 Flagship Programs

  • Sunday, 18 May 2025 - 16:48 WIB
Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
Palestine

Israel Blocks Aid Entry into Gaza after First Phase Ceasefire Expired

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 21:44 WIB
Palestinians in Gaza wait in line for hot meals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

WFP Calls for Urgent Action to Rebuild Gaza and Boost Humanitarian Aid 

  • Friday, 7 February 2025 - 19:30 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Netanyahu Orders Negotiations to Free Hostages, Despite Approving Gaza City Occupation Plan

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 09:29 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Influencers Launch Petition Urging Diplomatic Action on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 13:21 WIB
Palestine

Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound Again

  • Monday, 11 August 2025 - 10:40 WIB
Indonesia

UI Scholar Warns Gaza Evacuation Plan Risks Serving Israel’s Agenda

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 12:00 WIB
Palestine

266 Dead from Starvation in Gaza, Including 112 Children

  • Tuesday, 19 August 2025 - 23:44 WIB
Israeli Forces Aid Seekers in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,100 as Israeli War and Famine Devastate Enclave

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 09:39 WIB
Palestine

Three New Martyrs from Malnutrition in Gaza as Hunger Crisis Deepens

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 11:13 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us