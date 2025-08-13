Indonesia Sends 800 Tons of Aid to Gaza via Airdrop

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) Commander General Agus Subiyanto oversaw the departure of two TNI Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta, carryin humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza, who are facing starvation due to Israel’s ongoing acts of genocide.

Agus said the mission was ordered by President Prabowo Subianto to ensure Indonesia plays a role in delivering humanitarian assistance to Palestine via Jordan. Around 800 tons of aid will be distributed through airdrops.

The Garuda Merah Putih II Task Force is using two Hercules aircraft from the Air Squadron 31, with a total of 66 personnel from the TNI, various ministries and agencies, and national media. The aid includes supplies from BAZNAS and food support from the Ministry of Defense.

Defense Ministry Secretary General Lt. Gen. Tri Budi Utomo said the 800-ton cargo consists of food, medicines, blankets, and other logistics. The aid will be consolidated in Jordan before delivery.

“This mission reflects Indonesia’s humanitarian commitment and coincides with the 80th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia’s independence,” Tri stated.

According to Tri, the Royal Jordanian Air Force has identified 10 secure airdrop locations in Gaza, deemed safer than other delivery methods.

Head of the Defense Ministry’s National Reserve Agency Lt. Gen. Gabriel Lema confirmed that Garuda Merah Putih II is a continuation of last year’s successful mission, now strengthened with improved communication, coordination, and readiness.

Meanwhile, reports from Gaza highlight severe Israeli restrictions on aid. The occupation has banned 430 types of food from entering the enclave, including frozen meat, dairy products, vegetables, and fruit. Israeli forces have also bombed 44 food banks and attacked 57 distribution centers, killing dozens of staff.

Nearly 1,500 people have been killed and over 4,000 injured while seeking aid, with around 900 deaths occurring near Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) centers since May 2025.

Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza has killed over 61,400 people, mostly women and children, injured more than 153,000, and left 11,000 missing. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

