Indonesian Hospital Used as IDF’s  Headquarters, MER-C Asks the International World to Take Action

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Presidium of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MERC) dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad said that the current condition of the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip is that it is still being used as a headquarters for the Israeli occupation army (IDF). He called on the international community to take firm action to expel the IDF so that the hospital could function again.

“We called on WHO to take a firm stance in expelling Israeli soldiers from Indonesian hospitals,” said Sarbini in his oration at the Global Action to Defend Palestine in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta on Saturday.

The physical condition of the hospital, which is the pride of the Indonesian people, is currently half destroyed because it was hit by Israeli military mortars and cannons.

Sarbini criticized Israel for deliberately paralyzing the Indonesian hospital on the pretext that there was a Hamas headquarters inside. However, now it is instead used as a headquarters for the Israeli army.

“The base is where they lurk and shoot at our brothers in Gaza. This is hypocritical,” he said.

Therefore, Sarbini asked for help and support from the Indonesian people so that the Indonesian Hospital could reused.

According to him, Indonesian Hospital is the most complete hospital in Gaza and is currently in a half-destroyed condition so it requires large funds to renovate it.

Global Day of Action to Defend Palestine, which was held simultaneously in 60 countries on January 13 2023, called for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the Israeli genocide in Gaza which has entering its 100th day.

Indonesia became the first country to hold the Global Action to Defend Palestine because of its geographical location and more than 20 cities in Indonesia did the same thing. (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)