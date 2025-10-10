SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas to Free All Hostages, Israeli Families Celebrate with Joy

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Families of Israeli hostages rejoice after hearing news of the peace agreement in Gaza, as Hamas prepares to release all hostages. (Photo: We Are All Hostages / X)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Families of Israeli hostages rejoiced on Thursday following news of a pact between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza and secure the return of all Israeli hostages, both the living and the dead.

At Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, where families of captives often gather to demand the return of their loved ones, Einav Zaugauker, the mother of one of the hostages, was overwhelmed with emotion.

“I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe, I can’t explain what I’m feeling … it’s crazy,” she said with joy, speaking under the red glow of celebratory flares, as reported by Arab News.

“What should I say to him? What should I do? Hug and kiss him,” she added, referring to her son, Matan. “Just tell him I love him, that’s all. And to see his eyes looking at me … it’s incredible — this is the relief I feel.”

Also Read: Ben-Gvir Threatens to Overthrows Netanyahu’s Government

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday agreed to the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, a truce and hostage deal that could pave the way toward ending the bloody two-year war that has destabilized the Middle East.

“I have no words to describe it,” said former hostage Omer Shem-tov when asked how he felt at that moment.

Just a day after the second anniversary of the cross-border attack by Hamas fighters that triggered Israel’s devastating assault on Gaza, indirect negotiations in Egypt resulted in an agreement on the initial stage of what is being called the “Trump 20-Point Framework for Peace.”

Authorities in Gaza said more than 67,000 people have been killed by the Israeli genocide, and most of the enclave has been leveled since Israel launched its military response to Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack.

Also Read: UN: 170,000 Tons of Humanitarian Aid Awaiting Entry to Gaza

About 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage to Gaza, according to Israeli officials, with 20 of the 48 remaining captives believed to still be alive.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Security Cabinet Meeting Ends Without Vote on Ceasefire

TagFamilies Celebrate with Joy Hamas Israeli to Free All Hostages

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas to Free All Hostages, Israeli Families Celebrate with Joy

  • 3 hours ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Rises to 67,200 as New Ceasefire Set to Take Effect

  • 20 hours ago
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Palestine

Israeli Army Begins Redeployment Preparations Under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Ceasefire Agreement to Be Signed in Egypt at 0900GMT

  • Thursday, 9 October 2025 - 15:46 WIB
International

UN Chief Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Thursday, 9 October 2025 - 10:00 WIB
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Agrees to First Phase of Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  • Thursday, 9 October 2025 - 08:33 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Three Israeli Reserve Soldiers Injured in Khan Younis Explosion

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks in Egypt

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Asia

Malaysian PM Condemns Israel’s Detention of Gaza Humanitarian Activists

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Palestine

Red Crescent: 29 Staff Members Killed in Gaza Since Israeli Aggression Began

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Palestine

UNICEF: Over 60,000 Palestinian Children Killed or Disabled in Gaza Strip

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Launches “Garuda Schools” to Prepare a Globally Competitive Golden Generation 2045

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Establishes Roadmap for Child Protection in the Digital Space Until 2029

  • Thursday, 9 October 2025 - 11:00 WIB
6 Mexican Members of Global Sumud Flotilla Return Home After Israeli Detention (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

6 Mexican Members of Global Sumud Flotilla Return Home After Israeli Detention

  • 18 hours ago
Israeli Navy (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Navy Attacks Freedom Flotilla’s Ships Bound for Gaza in International Waters

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 13:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us