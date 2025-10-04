Hamas Agrees with Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan ‘In Principle’

Gaza, MINA – Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk said Friday that the Palestine resistance group had agreed to US President Donald Trump’s plan on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip “in principle,” endorsing its main outlines, while stressing that implementation would require negotiations.

Abu Marzouk emphasized in an interview with Qatar’s Al Jazeera network that the movement “would hand over its weapons to a future Palestinian state,” and the fate of Palestinians is a “national matter that Hamas alone cannot decide.”

According to informed sources, Hamas submitted its response to Trump’s 20-point plan on Friday, just hours after the US president gave the group until Sunday to reply.

The proposal includes an immediate ceasefire, the exchange of all remaining 48 Israeli captives for Palestinian prisoners, the creation of a transitional government under international supervision, and the disarmament of Hamas.

The movement’s response, which did not address the issue of disarmament, stated that it had agreed “to release all occupation captives, both living and the remains according to the exchange formula outlined in President Trump’s proposal, with the provision of field conditions necessary for the exchange”.

It added that it was ready to “immediately enter negotiations through mediators to discuss the details” of the exchange.

The group also said it was ready to “hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and with Arab and Islamic support”. []

