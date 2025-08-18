SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Accepts Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance movement Hamas announced Monday its acceptance of a ceasefire proposal brokered by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, offering a potential pause in Israel’s 10-month military aggression that has killed over 62,000 Palestinians.

The agreement comes as harrowing images emerge from Khan Yunis, where families mourned victims of recent Israeli attacks during mass burials on August 17.

According to Egyptian state media, the proposed deal includes immediate repositioning of Israeli forces near Gaza’s borders to allow humanitarian aid access, a 60-day cessation of military operations, an exchange involving 10 living Israeli hostages and 18 bodies for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

Israeli estimates suggest approximately 50 captives remain in Gaza, with only 20 believed alive. Meanwhile, over 10,800 Palestinians endure dire conditions in Israeli prisons, where rights groups document deaths from torture, medical neglect, and starvation.

The potential breakthrough follows months of stalled negotiations and intensifying international pressure. Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes. Israel concurrently faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice.

As Gaza teeters on the brink of famine with 263 starvation-related deaths reported including 112 children. The proposed ceasefire could offer critical relief. However, previous agreements have collapsed, leaving war-weary civilians cautious. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

