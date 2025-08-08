Hajj Quota Case: KPK Investigation Enters Final Phase

Jakarta, MINA – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) announced that its investigation into alleged corruption related to the 2024 special Hajj quota is nearing its conclusion.

“This is approaching its final stages,” said Acting Deputy for Enforcement and Execution, Asep Guntur Rahayu, at the KPK’s Red and White Building in Jakarta on Thursday night.

Guntur’s statement came when asked whether the questioning of former Minister of Religious Affairs, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, was the final step in the investigation. He added that the KPK hopes to escalate the case from an investigation to a full-fledged inquiry sometime this month.

“Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, or before the end of August, we will advance it to the inquiry stage,” he said.

Also Read: Indonesian Disaster Agency: Central Kalimantan Wildfires Harder to Control Than NTT

The KPK had previously confirmed on June 20, 2025, that it had summoned several individuals for questioning in its investigation into the special Hajj quota. Following that announcement, the commission questioned prominent figures such as Khalid Basalamah and the Head of the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH), Fadlul Imansyah. On August 7, 2025, the KPK summoned former Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

Separately, the House of Representatives’ Special Committee on the Hajj Angket (inquiry) claimed to have uncovered several irregularities in the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage. The committee’s main point of contention was the 50:50 distribution of the additional 20,000 Hajj quotas provided by the Saudi Arabian government. The Ministry of Religious Affairs had allocated 10,000 of the additional quotas for the regular Hajj and 10,000 for the special Hajj.

This distribution, according to the committee, violates Article 64 of Law No. 8 of 2019 concerning the Implementation of Hajj and Umrah, which mandates that special Hajj quotas should be 8 percent of the total, with the remaining 92 percent reserved for the regular Hajj. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ministry of Home Affairs and Tapera to Help Low-Income Employees Buy Homes