SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hajj Quota Case: KPK Investigation Enters Final Phase

sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 Views

KPK headoffice in South Jakarta.

Jakarta, MINA – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) announced that its investigation into alleged corruption related to the 2024 special Hajj quota is nearing its conclusion.

“This is approaching its final stages,” said Acting Deputy for Enforcement and Execution, Asep Guntur Rahayu, at the KPK’s Red and White Building in Jakarta on Thursday night.

Guntur’s statement came when asked whether the questioning of former Minister of Religious Affairs, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, was the final step in the investigation. He added that the KPK hopes to escalate the case from an investigation to a full-fledged inquiry sometime this month.

“Hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, or before the end of August, we will advance it to the inquiry stage,” he said.

Also Read: Indonesian Disaster Agency: Central Kalimantan Wildfires Harder to Control Than NTT

The KPK had previously confirmed on June 20, 2025, that it had summoned several individuals for questioning in its investigation into the special Hajj quota. Following that announcement, the commission questioned prominent figures such as Khalid Basalamah and the Head of the Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH), Fadlul Imansyah. On August 7, 2025, the KPK summoned former Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

Separately, the House of Representatives’ Special Committee on the Hajj Angket (inquiry) claimed to have uncovered several irregularities in the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage. The committee’s main point of contention was the 50:50 distribution of the additional 20,000 Hajj quotas provided by the Saudi Arabian government. The Ministry of Religious Affairs had allocated 10,000 of the additional quotas for the regular Hajj and 10,000 for the special Hajj.

This distribution, according to the committee, violates Article 64 of Law No. 8 of 2019 concerning the Implementation of Hajj and Umrah, which mandates that special Hajj quotas should be 8 percent of the total, with the remaining 92 percent reserved for the regular Hajj. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Ministry of Home Affairs and Tapera to Help Low-Income Employees Buy Homes

Taghajj quota KPK

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Hajj Quota Case: KPK Investigation Enters Final Phase

  • 2 hours ago
Former Trade Minister Thomas Trikasih Lembong (left) and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto (right). (Photo: Ist)
Indonesia

Tom Lembong and Hasto Kristiyanto Released After Presidential Clemency

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Gets Additional 8,000 Hajj Pilgrims Quota

  • Sunday, 7 May 2023 - 19:16 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Expects More Number of Hajj Quota in 2023

  • Tuesday, 25 October 2022 - 23:37 WIB
Middle East

Hajj Quota in 2020, One-third for Saudi Arabians

  • Saturday, 27 June 2020 - 08:46 WIB
Indonesia

Minister of Religion Divides 10.000 Hajj Quotas to All Provinces

  • Saturday, 20 April 2019 - 08:57 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Netanyahu Announces Israel’s Plan to Occupy Gaza

  • 7 hours ago
Pakistani Ambassador to Indonesia H.E. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri at the commemoration of Youm-e-Istehsal at the Pakistani Embassy in Jakarta, Tuesday (August 5, 2025). (Photo: Sidiq/MINA)
Indonesia

Pakistani Reaffirms Strong Support for People Jammu and Kashmir

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 10:20 WIB
Indonesia

Ministry of Religious Reports Continued Decline in Child Marriage Rates

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 20:54 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Supports ASEAN in Seeking Peaceful Solutions in Myanmar and Thailand-Cambodia

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 21:46 WIB
Palestine

Jordan Condemns Israeli Illegal Settler Attack on Gaza-Bound Aid Trucks

  • Wednesday, 6 August 2025 - 23:50 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Starvation Crisis Deepens: 6 More Die, Including Children

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 23:39 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Ready to Send Peacekeeping Forces and Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Indonesia

Riau Extends Forest Fire Emergency Status by Two Weeks

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 13:04 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Strengthening Islamic Brotherhood in Defense of Palestinian Muslims

  • 7 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us