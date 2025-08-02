SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Tom Lembong and Hasto Kristiyanto Released After Presidential Clemency

Former Trade Minister Thomas Trikasih Lembong (left) and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto (right). (Photo: Ist)
Jakarta, MINA – Former Trade Minister Thomas Trikasih Lembong and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto were officially released on Friday night, August 1, following a presidential decree by President Prabowo Subianto granting them clemency through abolition and amnesty.

Tom Lembong, who was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for alleged corruption in a sugar import case, was released from Cipinang Prison after completing the necessary administrative process. Hasto Kristiyanto, who received a 3.5-year sentence in a bribery case involving former election commissioner Wahyu Setiawan, was freed from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) detention center under amnesty.

Tom, dressed in a blue shirt and black pants, was greeted by his wife Maria Francisca Wihardja, close colleagues, former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, and his supporters. In his first statement, Tom expressed appreciation for the presidential decision.

“I understand this was not an easy decision, and I respect it as a constitutional choice based on deep reflection,” said Tom. He acknowledged that the decision sparked public debate but reiterated his belief that the legal process he faced was far from ideal.

Hasto, upon his release, expressed gratitude for being granted amnesty. “On this day, August 1, 2025, I thank God Almighty. This morning at 4:30, during our prayer tradition, I received news that President Prabowo had granted me amnesty and Mr. Tom Lembong abolition. We deeply appreciate this decision,” said Hasto.

He also extended thanks to PDIP Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri, President Prabowo, parliament leaders, and Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas.

The clemency was made official following approval from both the House of Representatives and the Ministry of Law. Presidential decrees were then forwarded to the KPK and the Attorney General’s Office to process the release. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Former Trade Minister Thomas Trikasih Lembong (left) and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto (right). (Photo: Ist)
Former Trade Minister Thomas Trikasih Lembong (left) and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto (right). (Photo: Ist)
