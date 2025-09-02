SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

KPK Seizes $1.6 Million in Alleged 2024 Hajj Quota Corruption Case

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo giving a statement at the KPK's Merah Putih Building in Jakarta.
Jakarta, MINA – The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has confiscated $1.6 million, or approximately 26 billion Indonesian rupiah, in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the 2024 hajj quota.

In addition to the money, the anti-graft agency also seized four cars, five plots of land, and several buildings.

“To date, the investigative team has seized from several related parties a total of $1.6 million, four four-wheeled vehicles, and five plots of land and buildings,” KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said in a statement on Tuesday.

He declined to reveal the identities of the owners of the seized money, cars, land, and buildings.

Budi stated that the KPK will continue to investigate the alleged sale of hajj pilgrimage quotas in 2024.

The KPK has already elevated the investigation from a preliminary inquiry to a full investigation after finding evidence of suspected corrupt acts.

The commission has issued a general investigation warrant for the hajj quota case.

For this case, the KPK is using Article 2 paragraph (1) and/or Article 3 of the Corruption Crimes Law, in conjunction with Article 55 paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code. Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Corruption Crimes Law addresses corrupt acts that harm the state’s finances or economy.

This article targets unlawful acts that enrich oneself, others, or corporations, resulting in state losses.

“In this case (the hajj quota), the initial calculation of the alleged state loss is more than 1 trillion Indonesian rupiah,” Budi said on Monday.

The KPK has also imposed a travel ban on three individuals for the investigation: former Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas; his former special staff member, Ishfah Abidal Aziz; and hajj and umrah travel bureau entrepreneur, Fuad Hasan Masyhur. []

Mi'raj News Agency MINA)

News Channel

About Us