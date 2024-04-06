Grand Action of “Prayer for Gaza” Held at Jakarta National Monument on April 7

Press conference of the Indonesian People's Alliance to Defend Palestine at the AQL Islamic Center Tebet, South Jakarta on Thursday (4/4/2024) was attended by various national figures such as Din Syamsuddin, KH Bachtiar Nasir, Pastor Shepard Supit, Ustaz Zaitun Rasmin, Hidayat Nur Wahid and others (photo: AQL)

Jakarta, MINA – There is no sign of the cruelty and genocide carried out by Israeli Zionists against the people of Gaza, National figures who are members of the Indonesian People’s Alliance to Defend Palestine invite the Indonesian people to participate in the Grand Action “Prayer for Gaza” in the National Monument (Monas) area, Central Jakarta on Sunday.

Press conference of the Indonesian People’s Alliance to Defend Palestine at the AQL Islamic Center Tebet, South Jakarta on Thursday was attended by various national figures such as Din Syamsuddin, KH Bachtiar Nasir, Pastor Shepard Supit, Ustaz Zaitun Rasmin, Hidayat Nur Wahid and others.

They called on the Indonesian people to continue to defend and fight for Palestinian independence. According to the scholar who is also a Muhammadiyah figure, Din Syamsuddin, Israel’s cruelty towards Gaza is beyond humanitarian limits.

“As a nation that loves peace and justice, the Indonesian people need to speak out for Palestinian independence,” stressed Din.

Moreover, explained Din, in the Indonesian constitution, namely the preamble to the 1945 Constitution, it is explained that the Indonesian nation has a role in realizing lasting peace and eliminating all forms of colonialism on the face of the earth.

“Let’s join the Grand Action of the Indonesian People’s Alliance to Defend Palestine on Sunday, April 7 2024 starting at 4 pm in the Monas area of ​​Jakarta,” exclaimed Din Syamsuddin.

In line with Din, Pastor Shepard Supit said that the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza was an arbitrary act of violence. This tragedy, said Sufit, is a concern for all religions in the world.

“That’s why we think this is not just a few groups but is a concern for all people, even citizens of the world are already concerned about the conditions in Gaza,” said Sufit.

Pastor Sufit hopes that the tragedy in Gaza will end soon. “Let us pray that this tragedy will end soon. “So that peace can be restored in Palestinian land,” said Sufit.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, KH Bachtiar Nasir, said that the Grand Action in the Monas area on Sunday was a declaration by the Indonesian people for Palestinian independence. This action is a form of pressure for Israel to implement a permanent ceasefire.

“And we ask the whole world to pressure Israel to comply with the three UN Security Council resolutions and two UN general assembly resolutions,” said UBN, KH Bachtiar Nasir’s close nickname.

Then, Israel was urged to comply with the Geneva Conventions regarding the protection of civilians, places of worship, hospitals and safe places.

“And asking the world to pressure Israel to implement the International Court’s decision,” said UBN.

At the Grand Action at Monas, there will be a signing of the Palestinian independence declaration.

“That’s why we are present at Monas, we declare it together and make sure you are part of history by signing the longest signature and we will invite the whole world,” said UBN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)