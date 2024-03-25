Protesters at New York Art Museum in Support of Gaza 

Protesters covered the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art with a large patchwork blanket on Sunday, March 24, 2024 displaying messages of solidarity with Palestine to draw attention to Israel's war on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

New York, MINA – Protesters covered the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art with a large patchwork blanket on Sunday displaying messages of solidarity with Palestine to draw attention to Israel’s war on Gaza.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, Many demonstrators gathered on the steps of the museum, also known as The Met.

They chanted slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “How many children did Israel kill today?”

They also distributed brochures to visitors entering and exiting the museum.

The brochures highlighted the museum’s silence over Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its support for its military operation against Hamas, advocating for a world where justice prevails.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Palestinian territory since October 7, 2023. More than 32,200 Palestinians have since been killed and over 74,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

