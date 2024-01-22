Germany Calls for ‘Urgent Humanitarian Pauses’ in Gaza

Berlin, MINA – Germany on Monday called for “urgent humanitarian pauses” in the Gaza Strip to allow unhindered humanitarian access for the Palestinian people.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock reiterated her government’s strong support for Israel’s war against Hamas but also said they expect measures to be taken to minimize the suffering of Palestinian civilians, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We urgently need humanitarian pauses to alleviate the situation in Gaza, to alleviate the incredible suffering, especially for children. We also need humanitarian pauses in Gaza to finally free the hostages still held by Hamas,” she told reporters in Brussels, ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

In Monday’s meeting, Baerbock said EU foreign ministers will mainly discuss ways to increase humanitarian aid for Gaza, diplomatic efforts to achieve a humanitarian pause, and free captives held by Palestinian group Hamas.

“Israel can only live in security when Palestinians can live in security, in dignity. And Palestinians can only live in dignity, in security and in freedom when Israel lives in security,” she said, adding that the two-state solution is the only way that the Israel-Palestine conflict can be solved.

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 killed more than 25,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and destroyed vast amounts of civilian infrastructure, and displaced millions amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)