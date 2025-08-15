SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 Views

Gaza, MINA – Gaza’s medical infrastructure has been reduced to a “broken shell” that is “barely functioning” after ten months of sustained Israeli attacks, according to a dire assessment from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) released Thursday, Palestine Information Center reported.

Dr. Mohammed Abu Mughaisib, MSF’s deputy medical coordinator in Gaza, described a health system in complete collapse where even treatable injuries become fatal due to catastrophic shortages.

“Israeli forces have systematically dismantled every pillar of civilian life – including the very hospitals meant to save people,” said Dr. Abu Mughaisib. He reported that MSF facilities face an “unprecedented flood” of patients while so-called humanitarian distribution points have become “killing fields,” with Israeli forces regularly opening fire on civilians gathering for food.

The doctor painted a harrowing picture of medical triage in ruins: patients bleeding for hours in overcrowded ERs with no available surgeons, life-saving procedures performed without anesthesia or sterile equipment, children dying from infected wounds that would be routine cases elsewhere.

Also Read: Gaza Civil Defense Demands 1,000 Aid Trucks Daily

Gaza’s health crisis has been compounded by Israel’s complete siege since March 2, blocking medical supplies while weaponizing starvation.

“Our pharmacies have empty shelves where lifesaving drugs should be,” Abu Mughaisib noted, adding that malnutrition now affects 40% of pregnant women according to UNICEF data.

The warning comes as Israel continues ignoring both the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants for its leaders and the International Court of Justice’s genocide case. With over 61,700 Palestinians killed since October, including 13,000 children newly malnourished in July alone.

MSF’s doctor issued a final plea: “Without an immediate ceasefire and unfettered aid access, there will be nothing left to save in Gaza, not the hospitals, not the patients, not the future.” []

Also Read: Turkey Strongly Condemns Israel’s Settlement Expansion in West Bank’s E1 Are

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

