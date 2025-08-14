SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Pilots Protest Gaza Reoccupation Plan, Citing Hostage Safety Concerns

Israel warplanes strike near Syria airport: Report (Photo: Press Tv)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Approximately 200 Israeli Air Force pilots, including reservists and retirees, staged a protest near military headquarters on Tuesday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposed Gaza reoccupation plan. The demonstrators expressed solidarity with Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who favors hostage negotiations over military escalation.

The pilots’ protest follows Friday’s controversial Security Cabinet approval of Netanyahu’s phased reoccupation strategy, which critics warn endangers the 50 Israeli captives still held in Gaza. According to Maariv newspaper, the plan’s first phase would forcibly displace one million Gazans from the northern region, while the second stage targets central refugee camps already devastated by months of bombardment.

Chief of Staff Zamir has reportedly clashed with Netanyahu, advocating instead for a multi-axis siege strategy to pressure Hamas without what he terms “strategic traps.” The protesting pilots emphasized the 676-day captivity of hostages and warned the plan “needlessly risks soldiers, harms civilians, and damages Israel’s global standing.”

The demonstration coincides with preparations for an August 17 nationwide strike organized by hostage families, with growing participation from businesses and universities. Meanwhile, Palestinian rights groups report 10,800 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons face systematic abuse, including torture and medical neglect.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrike Kills Eight in Gaza City Residential Area

Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has drawn international condemnation, with 61,600 Palestinian deaths since October 2023. The ICC maintains arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant over alleged war crimes, while the ICJ continues genocide proceedings against Israel. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

