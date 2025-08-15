Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Civil Defense issued an urgent appeal Thursday, revealing that current aid deliveries to Gaza meet only 10% of the population’s basic survival needs.

Spokesperson Mahmoud Basal warned that while 1,000 trucks of daily assistance are required to prevent mass starvation, a mere 100 trucks are currently being permitted entry with most supplies diverted to commercial markets rather than reaching vulnerable families.

The dire assessment comes amid Israel’s complete blockade of Gaza’s crossings since March 2, cutting off consistent access to food, medical supplies, and fuel.

Basal emphasized this deliberate strangulation of humanitarian aid has accelerated what UN experts now classify as a full-blown famine in northern Gaza, with starvation-related deaths among children surpassing 200 cases.

International humanitarian law scholars note Israel’s restrictions violate both the Geneva Conventions and binding International Court of Justice orders to facilitate aid delivery.

The Biden administration continues facing criticism for maintaining military support to Israel despite documented use of starvation as a weapon of war, with over 209,000 Palestinians killed or injured since October 2023 predominantly women and children and 9,000 more reported missing under rubble. []

