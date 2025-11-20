SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

1,000th Western Military Supply Plane Lands in Israel Since Gaza War

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views

Israeli weapons (photo: special)
Tel Aviv, MINA – Israel’s Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that the 1,000th aircraft in a continuous Western airlift operation has landed in the country, delivering military supplies since the war on Gaza began in October 2023.

The ministry reported that over 120,000 tons of weapons, gear, and protective equipment have been transported via these airlifts and approximately 150 maritime vessels.

The ministry described the operation, managed jointly by its Procurement Directorate and other defense units, as “unprecedented” in Israel’s history.

The announcement comes amid ongoing Western military support for Israel, even as some governments like Spain, the UK, Germany, and Canada have imposed restrictions on arms exports.

While the statement did not specify the exact origins of all shipments, a recent report from the Washington-based Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft revealed that the United States has provided Israel with at least $21.7 billion in military assistance since the war started. According to the institute, this level of support has been crucial for sustaining Israel’s military campaign.

The Israeli occupation army’s aggression in Gaza have resulted in nearly 70,000 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 170,000 injured since October 2023, reducing much of the territory to rubble.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

