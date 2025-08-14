SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Airstrike Kills Eight in Gaza City Residential Area

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views

Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – At least eight Palestinians were killed and several others wounded when Israeli warplanes targeted a residential building in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood on Thursday, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

The strike comes just days after Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial plan for full military occupation of Gaza City.

The latest attack has drawn renewed international condemnation as Israel’s military aggression in Gaza enters its 23rd month, with the death toll now exceeding 61,700 Palestinians since October 2023.

Human rights organizations have decried the systematic targeting of civilian areas, with Thursday’s Zeitoun neighborhood strike marking another violation of international humanitarian law.

Also Read: Israeli Pilots Protest Gaza Reoccupation Plan, Citing Hostage Safety Concerns

Netanyahu’s reoccupation plan, approved Friday, faces growing domestic and global opposition. The International Criminal Court maintains active arrest warrants for both Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes, while the International Court of Justice continues genocide proceedings against Israel.

Medical teams remain unable to fully assess casualty numbers due to ongoing bombardment and infrastructure damage across Gaza, with many victims still trapped under rubble. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

