Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

British MPs Demand Expulsion of Israeli Ambassador Over Gaza Genocide

sajadi Editor : Widi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

7 Views

Activists drop a banner from Westminster Bridge, calling on Labor leader Keir Starmer to say he'll end arms sales to Israel if he becomes prime minister, on 3 June 2024, in London, Uk [Luca Marino]
London, MINA – A cross-party coalition of UK parliamentarians has called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to expel Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, citing Britain’s legal obligations under the Genocide Convention and mounting evidence of Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza.

According to Al Mayadeen on Saturday, the demand comes as Israel faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its leadership.

The letter, spearheaded by Independent MP Adnan Hussain and supported by MPs from the Green Party, SNP, Labour, and the Independent Alliance, presents a scathing indictment of UK policy. “Our silence in the face of genocide constitutes complicity,” the MPs wrote, referencing the over 61,900 Palestinians killed since October, including more than 200 who have starved to death under Israel’s siege.

At the center of the controversy stands Ambassador Hotovely, a far-right ideologue who has dismissed the 1948 Nakba as “an Arab lie” and openly advocated for annexation of Palestinian territories. As Israel’s former settlements minister, she championed illegal West Bank expansions, and since her 2020 London posting, has courted controversy by meddling in UK politics and cultivating ties with pro-Israel lobbyists.

The MPs’ demands go beyond diplomatic gestures. They urge immediate sanctions on Israel and full support for ICC prosecutions, while condemning Israel’s plan for “full military control” of Gaza as a blueprint for permanent occupation. The letter highlights the stark contradiction between Britain’s professed support for a “rules-based order” and its continued arms sales to Israel, which have surpassed £500 million since October.

The pressure on Starmer’s government intensifies as former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and human rights groups amplify accusations of UK complicity. With Israel’s assault entering its 11th month and Gaza’s humanitarian collapse worsening by the day, the MPs warn that Britain’s credibility hangs in the balance. Their demand is clear: either stand with international law, or stand accused of abetting genocide. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

