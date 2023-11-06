Call from Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Stop Israeli Attacks

Gaza, MINA – Dr. Atef Al-Kahlout Director of the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip, Palestine called on the Indonesian Government to pressure all parties to stop the Israeli occupation attacks around the hospital and their threat.

Al-Kahlout said there are more than 5,000 Palestinians who are currently taking refuge in Indonesian Hospitals. For this reason, he called on the Indonesian government to immediately apply pressure to stop the attacks.

The following is the content of the call from the Director of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza which was shared by Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) in Jakarta on Sunday:

Bismillahir rahmanir Rahim

From the living room of the Indonesian House, from the heart of the Indonesian Hospital which was built from the hard work of the Indonesian people, which was built from the funds of the Indonesian people.

From the heart of the target of the attack, from the north of the Gaza Strip, we convey a message to the Indonesian Government.

As an opening, we ask the Indonesian government to put pressure on everyone, on America, on Britain, on France, on the UN, on the colonialists, to immediately stop attacks on the Gaza Strip and stop their threat to attack the Indonesian Hospital.

We ask the Indonesian government to pressure the invaders to stop attacks on the Indonesian Hospital, and attacks around the Indonesian Hospital. The Indonesian Hospital has been attacked and bombarded since the first day which resulted in two workers being martyred inside the Indonesian Hospital.

We are very confident that the Indonesian government will be able to pressure the invaders to stop attacks on the Palestinian people, on hospitals, and provide protection to Indonesian houses.

Here, from the heart of the attack, from the heart of the Indonesian Hospital, from the heart of the Indonesian government representatives, from their guest houses the Indonesian people ask the government to provide full protection to all workers, all patients and refugees in hospitals whose numbers have reached more than 5000 people.

Asking the Indonesian government to put pressure on everyone to stop attacks on Indonesian Hospitals, and provide full protection to Indonesian Hospitals.

We are very confident that the Indonesian government will be able to put strong pressure on the UN, on America, on the colonialists to stop attacks on hospitals.

Barakallahufikum.

Dr. Atef al-Kahlout

Director of Indonesian Hospital

Gaza Strip, Palestine (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)