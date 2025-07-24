Brazilian President Accuses Israel of Playing Victim, Denounces Gaza Genocide

Brasília, MINA – Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva strongly condemned the Zionist military aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, labeling it as genocide, and urged Israel to stop playing the victim to justify the systematic killing of civilians, especially women and children.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Brasília, as reported by Middle East Monitor on Wednesday, Lula stated that Israel is not at war in Gaza, but rather is carrying out killings of civilians.

“This is not a war; it is an army killing women and children,” he asserted, adding that this tragic reality is now known by people around the world.

“Everyone with a conscience in the world sees this, including some among the Israeli people. You must have read the letter from a former Israeli minister or prime minister who criticized what’s happening and said that this is no longer a war, but genocide,” Lula said.

Also Read: Scottish Island Declares Boycott of Israel in Solidarity with Gaza

He also referred to a letter from 1,000 Israeli soldiers who refused to serve amid the escalating assault on Gaza. According to Lula, the brutal actions against Gaza’s civilians cannot be justified under any circumstances.

“You cannot, in the name of targeting someone, kill women and children and let kids starve. I don’t know if you saw the footage of two children carrying flour to eat, only to be killed,” he added.

Lula also touched on the historical suffering of the Jewish people, saying that such history should lead the Israeli government to act more wisely and humanely toward the Palestinian people.

“Precisely because of what the Jewish people have historically suffered, the Israeli government should show wisdom and humanity in treating the Palestinian people,” he said.

Also Read: Iran President: Halting Nuclear Program “An Illusion”

He further stated that the Israeli government has long treated Palestinians as second class citizens.

“We have spoken out on this for a long time. Brazil was the first country in South America to recognize the State of Palestine, and we have always maintained this position,” Lula affirmed. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: China Issues Nationwide Heat Alert as Power Grid Faces Record Demand