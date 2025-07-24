SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Brazilian President Accuses Israel of Playing Victim, Denounces Gaza Genocide

sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Quds Press)
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Quds Press)

Brasília, MINA – Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva strongly condemned the Zionist military aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, labeling it as genocide, and urged Israel to stop playing the victim to justify the systematic killing of civilians, especially women and children.

Speaking to reporters in the capital Brasília, as reported by Middle East Monitor on Wednesday, Lula stated that Israel is not at war in Gaza, but rather is carrying out killings of civilians.

“This is not a war; it is an army killing women and children,” he asserted, adding that this tragic reality is now known by people around the world.

“Everyone with a conscience in the world sees this, including some among the Israeli people. You must have read the letter from a former Israeli minister or prime minister who criticized what’s happening and said that this is no longer a war, but genocide,” Lula said.

Also Read: Scottish Island Declares Boycott of Israel in Solidarity with Gaza

He also referred to a letter from 1,000 Israeli soldiers who refused to serve amid the escalating assault on Gaza. According to Lula, the brutal actions against Gaza’s civilians cannot be justified under any circumstances.

“You cannot, in the name of targeting someone, kill women and children and let kids starve. I don’t know if you saw the footage of two children carrying flour to eat, only to be killed,” he added.

Lula also touched on the historical suffering of the Jewish people, saying that such history should lead the Israeli government to act more wisely and humanely toward the Palestinian people.

“Precisely because of what the Jewish people have historically suffered, the Israeli government should show wisdom and humanity in treating the Palestinian people,” he said.

Also Read: Iran President: Halting Nuclear Program “An Illusion”

He further stated that the Israeli government has long treated Palestinians as second class citizens.

“We have spoken out on this for a long time. Brazil was the first country in South America to recognize the State of Palestine, and we have always maintained this position,” Lula affirmed. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: China Issues Nationwide Heat Alert as Power Grid Faces Record Demand

TagBrazilian President Lula da Silva Playing victim

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Quds Press)
America

Brazilian President Accuses Israel of Playing Victim, Denounces Gaza Genocide

  • 1 hour ago
President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (July 9, 2025) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia (photo: Kemsetneg)
America

Prabowo and Lula da Silva Discuss UN Reform

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 20:49 WIB
Palestine

Brazilian President Lula da Silva: We Remain Firmly in Support of Palestinian Rights

  • Tuesday, 3 January 2023 - 10:02 WIB
America

BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT CALLS ISRAELI ATTACK ON GAZA A MASSACRE

  • Wednesday, 30 July 2014 - 16:21 WIB
Load More
The process of seeding Sodium Chloride (NaCL) in the Weather Modification Operation in the Lombok area, West Nusa Tenggara, Saturday (9/28/24). (Photo. BNPB OMC Team)
Indonesia

Indonesia Deploys Weather Modification to Combat Riau Forest Fires

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 07:48 WIB
Asia

Indonesian FM Facilitates Release of Its Citizen Detained in Myanmar

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 20:22 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s “Humanitarian City” Plan for Gaza Fails Amid Military Rejection

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 22:02 WIB
Indonesia

BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 18:02 WIB
Photo: Kazinform news
Asia

Bangladeshi Air Force Jet Crashes into School Campus, Killing 20

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 10:06 WIB
Afghan children suffer from food shortages due to the war (Photo: Fadingmeta.com
Palestine

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Calls to Save Gaza from Starvation

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 10:50 WIB
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Netanyahu’s ‘Humanitarian City’ Plan Faces Military Opposition and Global Criticism

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 14:44 WIB
Indonesia

Transjakarta Uses AI to Boost Ridership

  • Saturday, 12 July 2025 - 16:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us