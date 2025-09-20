AWG Volunteer Sets Sail for Gaza in Global Sumud Flotilla Mission

Tunis, MINA – Aqsa Working Group (AWG) officially sent its volunteer, Muhammad Fatur Rohman (21), from Sidi Bou Said Port in Tunisia to Gaza as part of the humanitarian Global Sumud Flotilla.

Fatur, a young man from Depok and a member of Ukhuwah Al Fatah Rescue (UAR), is the only Indonesian delegate aboard the Kamr vessel. He sails alongside six other international activists, four from Mauritania, one from Algeria, and the ship’s captain. The Kamr departed on Friday at 16:00 local time in Tunisia.

The Global Sumud Flotilla is an international humanitarian initiative involving dozens of civil society organizations and hundreds of activists from around the world. This maritime mission aims to break Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver aid directly to Palestinians.

According to Fatur, 42 ships managed to set sail, fewer than the initial target of 70 due to technical and seaworthiness challenges. “Bismillahirrahmanirrahim, I will sail to Gaza aboard the Kamr,” he said in a live report broadcast by AWG.

Fatur emphasized that his main motivation is a call of faith. “When we help others, it becomes a path for us to enter paradise,” he said.

His departure received full blessing from his parents. His father, Edi, expressed both pride and concern: “Insha Allah, we accept this with sincerity, even though a parent’s heart is naturally worried.”

AWG leaders also offered their messages. Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur, AWG’s Chief Advisor, said this struggle is part of the jihad to liberate Al-Aqsa Mosque. “Jihad is difficult, but everything can be overcome if done sincerely for Allah,” he stated.

Meanwhile, AWG Presidium Chairman Muhammad Anshorullah reminded Fatur to maintain his prayers and noble character. “This mission is not only humanitarian but also a trust to be the most beneficial Muslim to others,” he said.

AWG has a long history of joining humanitarian flotillas to Gaza. In 2010, its late former chairman, Nur Ikhwan Abadi, joined the Freedom Flotilla aboard the Mavi Marmara. In 2024, AWG sent three volunteers with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, although that mission was canceled.

This time, Fatur continues that legacy. Alongside him, Indonesian activist Wanda Hamidah also joined the flotilla, strengthening Indonesia’s role in global solidarity for Palestine.

The name Sumud, meaning “steadfastness” in Arabic, symbolizes Palestinian resilience against Israel’s blockade and aggression. Flags of Palestine, Tunisia, Mauritania, Algeria, and Indonesia flew atop the Kamr as symbols of unity in this humanitarian mission. The journey is expected to take 10–14 days, with the risk of Israeli military interception.

AWG officials bid Fatur farewell with tears and prayers. “May Allah protect him, make every step jihad fi sabilillah, and bring blessings to the ummah,” said Presidium member Rifa Berliana Arifin.

Fatur’s departure represents not only AWG but also the Indonesian people’s steadfast solidarity with Palestine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

