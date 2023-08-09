Austria and UNRWA Sign New 3-year multi-year Agreement for Health Program in Occupied Palestinian Territory

Ramallah, MINA – The Government of Austria signed a new multi-year agreement that will provide a total of €9 million over three years to the Health Program of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, starting from 2023, according to a UNRWA press release.

“Another decisive milestone in our long-standing cooperation with the most important international agency in the region. Today’s agreement clearly demonstrates Austria’s commitment to support Palestine refugees, particularly in the crucial health sector. This new multi-year agreement will allow UNRWA more predictable financial planning,” said Oliver Walter, the Acting Head of the Austrian Representative Office in Ramallah as quoted from Wafa on Wedneday.

This generous contribution allows UNRWA to continue providing vital health services, including maternal and child health care, the treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases, medication and psychosocial support. It comes at a critical time as the Agency continues to face financial challenges, said the press release.

“UNRWA expresses thanks to Austria, a strong supporter of Palestine refugees and the Agency, as it continues to seek sustainable, predictable funding. With this contribution, UNRWA will be able to reach 145,000 Palestine refugees every year and will help women of reproductive age, children and people with chronic diseases,” said Juliette Touma, UNRWA Director of Communications.

This year, Austria has already contributed €400,000 to the UNRWA Program Budget and €1 million to the Syria Emergency Appeal. To date, Austria has provided €4.4 million in 2023 to the Agency. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)