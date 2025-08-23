SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Ambassador Chandra Sukotjo Begins His Tenure in Pakistan

Islamabad, MINA – Indonesian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo officially presented his letter of credence from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Presidential Palace in Islamabad on Friday.

With this submission, the former head of the Army Military Police Center officially began his duties as the Indonesian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Pakistan.

He was accompanied by his wife, Tamara Yuanita Sukotjo, and wore a traditional Teluk Belanga outfit as he traveled from the Indonesian Embassy residence in Islamabad to the presidential palace.

Upon arrival, Ambassador Sukotjo was greeted by the Pakistani Chief of Protocol and escorted by horse-drawn carriage to the palace courtyard to receive a military salute.

During his meeting with President Zardari, Ambassador Sukotjo conveyed warm greetings from President Prabowo and expressed Indonesia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Pakistan.

President Zardari appreciated this commitment and expressed his desire to visit Indonesia. “I very much want to meet my friends in Indonesia,” said Zardari, who is the widower of the late former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Since arriving in Islamabad as ambassador-designate last July, Ambassador Sukotjo has been actively engaged in various diplomatic activities. These include strengthening defense cooperation, marked by the visit of Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin to Pakistan in mid-July 2025.

Additionally, he has met with the Indonesian community in Pakistan, engaged with strategic think tanks, strengthened Indonesia’s role in the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI), and fostered economic collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

Support for stronger economic ties between Indonesia and Pakistan has also come from the Pakistani business community. The day before the credential ceremony, Ambassador Sukotjo was invited by the CEO Club Pakistan to a working dinner, which was also attended by Pakistan’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarrar. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Ambassador Chandra Sukotjo Begins His Tenure in Pakistan

