Al-Qassam Announces Ground Attack Behind Israeli Borders

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigade troops, the military wing of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, announced that they were launching a landing operation behind the Israeli border line, west of the Erez crossing, to eliminate the Israeli occupation troops.

Al-Qassam said in a statement on Sunday that a retaliatory ground offensive had begun with operations behind the western Erez line.

“Resistance fighters managed to penetrate the border and fired anti-tank weapons at Israeli vehicles,” the statement said.

The statement added that Palestinian fighters succeeded in killing a number of soldiers in the targeted vehicle.

Armed clashes occurred again near the separation fence.

Al-Qassam emphasized that his troops also succeeded in bombarding the Zionist site in Erez with mortars and rockets to cut off support for burning vehicles around the location.

Also Read:  A Palestinian Elderly with Disabilities Shot by Israeli Forces

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army radio announced the end of the clashes at the Erez crossing.

Previously, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they were targeting Israeli vehicles penetrating the northwest Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam indicated in a post on his account on the Telegram platform that his brigade attacked Israeli vehicles penetrating northwest Gaza with heavy-caliber mortars.

The statement said Al-Qassam members targeted two troop tanks attacking northwest Gaza and set them on fire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

