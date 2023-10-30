Al-Qassam Announces Ground Attack Behind Israeli Borders

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigade troops, the military wing of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, announced that they were launching a landing operation behind the Israeli border line, west of the Erez crossing, to eliminate the Israeli occupation troops.

Al-Qassam said in a statement on Sunday that a retaliatory ground offensive had begun with operations behind the western Erez line.

“Resistance fighters managed to penetrate the border and fired anti-tank weapons at Israeli vehicles,” the statement said.

The statement added that Palestinian fighters succeeded in killing a number of soldiers in the targeted vehicle.

Armed clashes occurred again near the separation fence.

Al-Qassam emphasized that his troops also succeeded in bombarding the Zionist site in Erez with mortars and rockets to cut off support for burning vehicles around the location.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army radio announced the end of the clashes at the Erez crossing.

Previously, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they were targeting Israeli vehicles penetrating the northwest Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam indicated in a post on his account on the Telegram platform that his brigade attacked Israeli vehicles penetrating northwest Gaza with heavy-caliber mortars.

The statement said Al-Qassam members targeted two troop tanks attacking northwest Gaza and set them on fire. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)