Israel Carries Out a New Massacre, Hundreds of Palestinians Killed in Jabaliya Residentials

Gaza, MINA – Israel carried out a new ‘horrific massacre’ in Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip, which left hundreds killed and wounded.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Tuesday that the Israeli army committed a new “horrific massacre” in Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds killed and wounded, Al-Jazeera reported.

On Tuesday afternoon, Israeli forces bombed a residential neighborhood adjacent to the Indonesian Hospital in Jabalyia.

The Ministry indicated that, according to a preliminary estimation, there were 500 casualties, including killed and wounded. The number, however, may be higher because the area that was bombed was “densely populated,” according to the ministry.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, the Ministry’s spokesman described the situation in the hospital as “catastrophic,” noting that the largest number of victims were children and women.

According to Al-Jazeera, the director of the Indonesian hospital said that the victims suffered burns and deformities that show that the occupation used “internationally prohibited weapons” in the bombing, noting that the hospital will stop working completely tomorrow evening due to a lack of fuel.

The Interior Ministry in Gaza said that the Jabalyia camp was bombed with 6 bombs, each weighing a ton of explosives, and that Israel destroyed a residential neighborhood in the center of the camp.

Israel has, thus far, killed over 8,500 Palestinians in Gaza, including 3,457 children, and wounded more than 23,000. Palestinian Ministry of Health reports and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)