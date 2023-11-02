US Actress Angelina Jolie Blasts Israel for Bombing Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – US actress and former United Nations refugee agency envoy Angelina Jolie has blasted Israel for ‘bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee, in reference to the Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza two days ago, which killed and injured hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

The 48-year-old Hollywood star posted a strong-worded message on Instagram, and attached it with a picture of a residential civilian square in Jabalia that was completely wiped out by Israeli warplanes, and said that ‘Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave.’

“This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave,” Jolie said, as quoted by Wafa on Wednesday.

“40% of those killed are innocent children. Whole families are being murdered. While the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians – children, women, families – are being collectively punished and dehumanized, all while being deprived food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law,” she added.

She concluded by saying that world leaders are complicit in these crimes by refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)