700,000 American Citizens Live in Israeli Settlements of Occupied Palestine

Jerusalem, MINA – US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee revealed that approximately 700,000 American citizens reside in Israeli illegal settlements across the occupied Palestinian territories. Speaking to Israel’s Channel 12 News, Huckabee stated many of them also hold Israeli citizenship and serve in the Israeli military.

“If the Houthis attack Israel and harm American citizens, that becomes a direct concern for the U.S. government,” Huckabee said, warning of potential retaliation.

He emphasized that the US does not require Israel’s permission to defend its interests in the region, particularly from Houthi threats in the Red Sea. His comments came after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire deal with the Yemeni Houthi group, which the Houthis said does not apply to Israel.

The ambassador’s remarks followed a Houthi missile strike near Ben Gurion Airport that injured settlers and disrupted international flights. Israeli officials said they were not informed in advance of the US-Houthi truce.

Huckabee described the 700,000 American settlers as part of a broader Israeli settler population, composed largely of immigrants from Western countries aiming to establish Israel as a colonial project. All Israeli citizens are required to serve in the military.

Over the past 19 months, Israeli military operations in Gaza have killed more than 52,000 Palestinians.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

