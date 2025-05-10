SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

70% of Gaza Under Military Control Amid Aid Restrictions: UN

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations warned on Friday that 70% of the Gaza Strip is now either under Israeli militarized control, subject to displacement orders, or falls within areas where both conditions overlap, severely impacting humanitarian operations, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at a news conference, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq highlighted continued challenges faced by humanitarian teams on the ground, particularly in delivering aid and restoring basic infrastructure.

“Our partners working to support telecommunications in Gaza tell us that the fiber optic cable has been damaged for more than six weeks,” Haq said, adding that Israel continues to deny coordination requests to allow repairs.

He noted that the latest rejection came Friday morning, despite the cable being “a critical source of data connectivity for humanitarian responders.”

Also Read: Tens of Thousands Gather for Friday Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

Haq also emphasized the difficulty in securing fuel for operations, reporting limited success after a prolonged blockade. “Today, a UN team led by OCHA retrieved some supplies from a fuel station in Rafah after the Israeli authorities facilitated our colleagues’ efforts to reach it,” he said. “This is the second consecutive day we’ve been allowed to retrieve fuel from Rafah after nearly three weeks of denials.”

However, he described the supplies as “a trickle compared to the immense needs,” urging Israeli authorities to ease restrictions and enable the movement of humanitarian aid across Gaza.

On ongoing discussions with international partners, Haq confirmed that OCHA and other UN agencies recently met with U.S. representatives to discuss aid delivery mechanisms. “Our dialogue with the United States continues as we work to ensure aid reaches the people of Gaza in line with humanitarian principles,” he said.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with most of the population displaced, limited access to fuel, and severe restrictions on communication and transport infrastructure. []

Also Read: Israel Blocks Entry of International Medical Teams into Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

