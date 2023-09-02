29 Roads in Jakarta Enforced Open and Closed System During ASEAN Summit

Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta Provincial Government together with Polda Metro Jaya implemented an open and close system on 29 roads during the ASEAN Summit on 2-7 September 2023.

“There were 29 road sections that underwent traffic engineering management during the implementation of the ASEAN Summit,” said Head of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency (Dishub), Syafrin Liputo as quoted on Saturday.

The implementation of opening and closing is situational according to the time the delegates pass from the hotel to the venue or vice versa.

Syafrin explained that the opening and closing system was implemented when the delegation’s journey from the accommodation to the closing event location could take up to two hours.

He gave the example that if the delegation leaves at 07.00 WIB then opening and closing is valid from 6.30 WIB until 8.30 WIB.

List of 29 roads affected by opening and closing system during the ASEAN Summit

Jalan Jenderal Sudirman

Jalan M.H. Thamrin

Gatot Subroto street

Jalan HR Rasuna Said

Imam Bonjol Street

Jalan HOS Cokroaminoto

Galunggung Road

R.M. Street Margono Djojohadikoesoemo

Jalan K.H. Mas Mansour

Jalan Karet Pasar Baru Timur 5

New East Market Rubber Road 2

New East Market Rubber Road 3

Prof. Street Dr. Satrio West side

Jalan Kebon Sirih

Wahid Hasyim Street

Youth Gate Road

Senayan One Door Street

Asia Africa Road

Sisingamangaraja Street

Pattimura Street

Trunojoyo Street

Gunawarman Street

Majapahit Road

Jalan Ir. Juanda

Jalan Veteran III

Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat

Mega Kuningan Circle

28. SCBD Ring Road

Jalan Setia Budi Tengah.

During the ASEAN Summit, alternative routes will be prepared that can be used by road users. Transjakarta public transportation services are running normally. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)