29 Roads in Jakarta Enforced Open and Closed System During ASEAN Summit
Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta Provincial Government together with Polda Metro Jaya implemented an open and close system on 29 roads during the ASEAN Summit on 2-7 September 2023.
“There were 29 road sections that underwent traffic engineering management during the implementation of the ASEAN Summit,” said Head of the DKI Jakarta Transportation Agency (Dishub), Syafrin Liputo as quoted on Saturday.
The implementation of opening and closing is situational according to the time the delegates pass from the hotel to the venue or vice versa.
Syafrin explained that the opening and closing system was implemented when the delegation’s journey from the accommodation to the closing event location could take up to two hours.
He gave the example that if the delegation leaves at 07.00 WIB then opening and closing is valid from 6.30 WIB until 8.30 WIB.
List of 29 roads affected by opening and closing system during the ASEAN Summit
Jalan Jenderal Sudirman
Jalan M.H. Thamrin
Gatot Subroto street
Jalan HR Rasuna Said
Imam Bonjol Street
Jalan HOS Cokroaminoto
Galunggung Road
R.M. Street Margono Djojohadikoesoemo
Jalan K.H. Mas Mansour
Jalan Karet Pasar Baru Timur 5
New East Market Rubber Road 2
New East Market Rubber Road 3
Prof. Street Dr. Satrio West side
Jalan Kebon Sirih
Wahid Hasyim Street
Youth Gate Road
Senayan One Door Street
Asia Africa Road
Sisingamangaraja Street
Pattimura Street
Trunojoyo Street
Gunawarman Street
Majapahit Road
Jalan Ir. Juanda
Jalan Veteran III
Jalan Medan Merdeka Barat
Mega Kuningan Circle
28. SCBD Ring Road
Jalan Setia Budi Tengah.
During the ASEAN Summit, alternative routes will be prepared that can be used by road users. Transjakarta public transportation services are running normally. (T/RE1/P2)
Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)