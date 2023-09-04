Indonesian FM Chairs the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) today, Monday (4/9), presided over a meeting of foreign ministers from countries ASEAN member countries (ASEAN Ministers’ Meeting/AMM) in Jakarta.

In her opening speech, Retno mentioned several homework for ASEAN, including the situation in Myanmar.

“Our chairmanship has worked hard to push for a united ASEAN solution,” said Retno at an event held at the ASEAN Secretariat Building in Jakarta.

The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated that ASEAN can only move forward with full strength if it wants to ensure lasting peace and solutions in Myanmar.

“In accordance with the leadership’s mandate, we will conduct a thorough review of the implementation of the 5PCs and prepare recommendations,” she said.

Representatives from Myanmar again did not attend a series of ASEAN meetings at the director, ministerial and head of government levels, especially since the coup in that country occurred in 2021.

This time, the Foreign Minister’s meeting was held ahead of the ASEAN Level Conference which will take place from 5-7 September 2023.

Retno explained that the summit would be attended by 22 countries. Namely, eleven ASEAN members and nine partner countries.

Apart from that, ASEAN also invited two other countries, namely Bangladesh as Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and Cook Islands as Chair of the Pacific Island Forum (PIF). (L/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)