ASEAN Summit in Jakarta Concludes Implementation of the Myanmar Consensus No Progress

Jakarta, MINA – The meeting of ASEAN country leaders at the 43rd ASEAN Summit Retreat Session which was held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Tuesday resulted a document that was mutually agreed upon, namely regarding to the effort peace in Myanmar.

In her statement to the media crew, the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi said, at the meeting a review document was ratified by ASEAN leaders regarding the implementation of the five points of consensus (5PC) in resolving the Myanmar issue, namely the ASEAN Leaders Review and Decision on the Implementation of Five Point Consensus.

“Regarding the Myanmar issue, the leaders reviewed the implementation of the Five Points of Consensus in accordance with the mandate of the 40th and 41st Summits. The conclusion was that there was no significant progress in implementing the Five Points of Consensus,” she said.

However, the Foreign Minister said, the country’s leaders decided that the Five Points of Consensus would remain the main reference in resolving problems in Myanmar. All state leaders understand the complicated and difficult situation that is currently happening in Myanmar.

“After conducting discussions, the leaders decided that the Five Points of Consensus remained the main reference, urged an end to violence, continued engagement with stakeholders,” she added.

In addition, according to Retno, at the meeting state leaders agreed to form a troika to continue handling the Myanmar issue. The move to form a troika was taken because the country’s leaders believed that the situation would not change significantly in one year.

“Because of ASEAN’s commitment to continue to help the people of Myanmar, it was agreed to form a troika between the current chair, the previous chair, and the next chair. Myanmar’s non-political representation is maintained. The chairmanship of ASEAN 2026 will be held by the Philippines,” he added.

Meanwhile regarding humanitarian assistance, Foreign Minister Retno ensured ASEAN’s commitment to continue sending aid to Myanmar. The country’s leaders appreciated Indonesia’s efforts as the chairman of ASEAN in increasing the delivery.

“For humanitarian assistance there has been progress, which previously only had to be carried out through the channel from SIC, now the AHA Center can carry out humanitarian assistance to parties in need,” said the Foreign Minister. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)