14 Civilians Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza on the Eve of Eid Al-Fitr

Gaza, MINA – At least 14 Palestinian civilians were killed and several others injured, including children and women, in an Israeli airstrike this evening targeting a residential square in Nusseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

Local sources reported that Israeli warplanes targeted a residential building in the camp, resulting in the killing of at least 14 civilians and injuring several others. The majority of the casualties were children and women.

The deadly attack comes on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has so far resulted in the killing of 33,360 citizens, mostly children and women, and the injury of more than 75,993 others, in a preliminary toll.

Meanwhile, thousands are still unaccounted for and feared dead under the rubble of destroyed buildings or elsewhere, as the Israeli occupation forces continue to prevent ambulance crews from reaching them. (T/RE1/P2)

