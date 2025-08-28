SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Worker Protests Demands 8.5-10.5% Minimum Wage Increase for 2026

KSPI President Said Iqbal (photo: KSPI)
Jakarta, MINA – Labor Party Chairman Said Iqbal has urged the government to raise the Regional Minimum Wage (UMR) or Provincial Minimum Wage (UMP) by 8.5% to 10.5% in 2026. The demand was voiced during a workers’ demonstration in front of the House of Representatives (DPR) building in Jakarta on Thursday, according to Antara News.

Iqbal emphasized that the proposed increase aligns with Constitutional Court Decision No. 168, which mandates wage adjustments based on inflation, economic growth, and specific indices. According to calculations by the Labor Party’s Research and Development team and the Indonesian Trade Union Coalition (KSPI), inflation from October 2024 to September 2025 reached 3.26%, while economic growth during the same period was 5.1-5.2%.

“The total is 8.46%, rounded to 8.5%. This increase is equivalent to approximately IDR 200,000 per month for workers, a modest sum compared to the IDR 50 million housing allowances received by DPR members,” Iqbal stated.

The Labor Party also reiterated its rejection of low wages and outsourcing practices, urging the government to address labor reforms and prevent mass layoffs. []

