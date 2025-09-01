President Prabowo Reaffirms Commitment to Freedom of Expression Amid Nationwide Protests

Jakarta, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto emphasized the government’s commitment to respecting freedom of expression while reminding citizens that aspirations must be conveyed peacefully without anarchic actions, destruction, or looting.

The President made these remarks during a statement in Jakarta on Friday, accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR), the Speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), and leaders of both coalition and non-coalition political parties.

“The pure aspirations of the people must be respected. The right to peaceful assembly must be protected. However, we cannot deny that there have been unlawful acts, even those approaching treason and terrorism,” the President stated.

He underscored that while the state remains open to criticism and public input in accordance with Law No. 9/1998 and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights Article 19, the government must take firm action when protests result in casualties, damage to public facilities, or looting.

The President also revealed corrective measures taken by DPR leadership and political parties, including the revocation of membership for legislators who made misleading statements effective September 1, 2025.

Additionally, the DPR will revoke several policies, such as reducing allowances for members and imposing a moratorium on overseas working visits.

In a call for national unity, the President urged the public to remain calm, avoid provocation, and maintain solidarity.

“Indonesia is on the brink of revival. Let us not be intervened. The spirit of our ancestors is mutual cooperation. Let us protect our unity peacefully, without riots or looting,” he emphasized.

The statement comes amid widespread protests in Jakarta and other major cities criticizing DPR policies, with some incidents involving clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

The National Police are currently investigating alleged violations by officers during protest handling, with the President demanding transparency in the process. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

