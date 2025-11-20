Verses of the Universe in Gaza: The Unyielding Light of Faith

By Imaam Yakhsyallah Mansur

Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala says:

يُرِيدُونَ لِيُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللَّهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَاللَّهُ مُتِمُّ نُورِهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ (الصف [٦١]: ٨)

“They wish to extinguish the light of Allah with their mouths, but Allah will perfect His light, even though the disbelievers dislike it.”* (QS. As-Saff [61]: 8)

Imam Al-Qurṭubī, in his interpretation, explained that this verse was revealed as a warning to the disbelieving Quraysh of Makkah for their fierce opposition to Islam, and simultaneously as a consolation to the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ that his mission would ultimately succeed.

The efforts of the disbelieving Quraysh to extinguish the light of Islam through various means, slander, false accusations, and distorting the truth with their words were destined to fail. Allah Ta’ala affirms that His light, meaning the religion of Islam and its divine laws, can never be extinguished by their schemes.

This verse speaks not only to the polytheists of the Prophet’s era but to every group and generation throughout history that attempts to extinguish the light of Islam. Every effort to obscure truth with falsehood is doomed, for Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala Himself has guaranteed that His light will continue to shine, impervious to being put out.

The phras لِيُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللَّهِ (they wish to extinguish the light of Allah) signifies the various attempts by disbelievers to suppress or erase Islamic teachings through propaganda, lies, and slander. Yet, Allah counters this with وَاللَّهُ مُتِمُّ نُورِهِ (but Allah will perfect His light), meaning He will undoubtedly complete the light of His religion by elevating the word of monotheism, granting victory to the arguments of the truth-bearers, and honoring them in His sight.

Ibn Kathir illustrated that a person trying to extinguish the light of Allah is like one attempting to blow out the sunlight with their breath until they are exhausted, while the sunlight continues to shine brilliantly.

Sayyid Qutb, in his commentary *Fi Zhilalil Qur’an*, wrote, “Darkness cannot eliminate light; on the contrary, it further emphasizes the distinction between dark and light, between truth and falsehood.” These are universal verses, applicable throughout the ages.

Evidence of Victory for the People of Gaza

The people of Palestine in Gaza continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience and patience in facing the aggression of Zionist Israel. Despite airstrikes, an economic blockade, and various forms of pressure, the resistance fighters hold the front lines, defending their homeland with courage. Their steadfastness has become a symbol of resistance, not only in physical terms but also morally and spiritually.

The struggle of the people of Gaza has not only ignited the spirit of resistance domestically but has also mobilized global solidarity. Large demonstrations, fundraising efforts, and humanitarian aid campaigns have emerged in various countries, from Indonesia, Egypt, and Turkey to nations across Europe and America.

This solidarity is tangible proof that the Palestinian resistance has achieved a moral victory. It is marked by a strengthening global voice in support of the Palestinian cause and condemnation of Zionist brutality. This unified global stance against oppression shows that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people has moved human consciences worldwide, simultaneously shattering the propaganda long used to cover up Zionist crimes.

The resilience of Gaza’s people is also evident in the social endurance of civilians who maintain daily life amidst war. Children continue to learn, makeshift hospitals keep operating, and local markets persist. This social resilience proves that victory is not solely about weapons but also about the ability to uphold dignity and the right to live as a nation seeking freedom.

Furthermore, evidence of Zionist Israel’s crimes against the people of Gaza has been widely broadcast through international media and social platforms. News reports, articles, and videos of bombed schools, hospitals, community centers, along with eyewitness accounts from the ground, firmly establish the unjustifiable nature of the Zionist aggression and genocide in Gaza.

Posts by activists and civilians on social media have become powerful tools to dismantle Zionist propaganda, ensuring the world knows the true facts of the Palestinian people’s suffering.

Palestinian fighters have also demonstrated intelligent resistance strategies. Despite facing a far superior military force, they have successfully defended their territory. These successes are clear proof that the courage, resolve, and solidarity of the Palestinian people can counter the enemy’s technological superiority.

The impact of this steadfastness is felt globally. International reports indicate that public opinion is increasingly supportive of Palestinian rights, and diplomatic pressure on Israel is intensifying. All of this constitutes evidence of the moral and diplomatic victory achieved by the people of Gaza, successfully opening the world’s eyes to the genocide and colonization they endure.

The Light of Islam in Gaza

Gaza has become one of the places where the Ayat Kauniyah (Cosmic Signs) are manifested—social events that occur as evidence confirming the truth of the verse above (QS. As-Saff [61]: 8). The evidence is that the Zionist Jews and their allies strive to extinguish the light of Allah in the land of Palestine through propaganda, colonization, blockade, and even genocidal actions. Yet, every time they launch their aggression, that “light” only shines brighter from Gaza.

The divine power of Allah Ta’ala is evident in the perseverance and patience of Gaza’s residents, which surpasses human limits; in a courage that cannot be explained by human logic alone; and in the failure of the Zionists to defeat the resistance strength of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The series of brutal Zionist attacks aimed at annihilating the people of Gaza, erasing their culture and identity, and destroying their fighters have ultimately failed to achieve their goal. These attacks have only managed to kill innocent civilians and destroy physical buildings and infrastructure, but they have been unable to extinguish the spirit of life and the fervor of resistance within Gazan society.

From the rubble of buildings and structures, children emerge who are memorizing the Qur’an. From the debris of scattered schools, resistance fighters rise, unafraid to fight the occupation. From destroyed hospitals, a spirit of humanity is born that stirs the world, shaking the hearts of people with conscience, who are then moved to take real action in solidarity against the occupation.

They perform their prayers and consistently give thanks amidst various limitations. In tents illuminated by candlelight, they pray to remain steadfast in guarding their dignity and homeland. Amidst the roar of bombs and smoke-filled skies, they continue to teach their children about patience, reliance on Allah, and love for the Qur’an.

This steadfastness is what makes the Palestinian people not merely a symbol of struggle but a model of resilience and living proof of the truth of the verse. While world leaders remain silent in the face of their suffering, the light of faith and courage of the people of Gaza shines even brighter, illuminating the hearts of people all over the world.

The city of Gaza is not just a territory of resistance; it has become a manifestation of the living verses of Allah Ta’ala in this modern era. There, we witness how Allah Ta’ala helps those who are patient and unwavering in their circumstances.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

