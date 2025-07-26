SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Former Soldier Witnesses War Crimes by Israeli Army and Contractors in Gaza

Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Washington, MINA – A former US soldier has alleged that he witnessed war crimes committed by the Israeli army and American military contractors while working in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking to the BBC, Anthony Aguilar, who was employed by the US- and Israeli-backed Global Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), described scenes of extreme violence against civilians attempting to receive food aid.

Aguilar claimed that Israeli forces and US contractors used live ammunition, artillery, mortars, and tank fire on unarmed civilians gathered at food distribution sites.

“In my entire career, I have never witnessed the level of brutality and use of indiscriminate and unnecessary force against a civilian population until I was in Gaza at the hands of the [Israeli army] and US contractors,” Aguilar told the BBC.

His testimony echoes earlier reports by Al Jazeera, which cited Palestinian eyewitnesses who described similar incidents involving violence at GHF-run aid centers.

The GHF, a controversial organization with support from both Israel and the United States, has been the subject of growing criticism. However, Aguilar’s statement marks the first time a former insider has publicly accused the group and its partners of committing war crimes.

These revelations have intensified international calls for an independent investigation into alleged violations of international law in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

