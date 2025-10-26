SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UNRWA Warns of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza as Winter Nears

sajadi Editor : Widi - 18 minutes ago

18 minutes ago

Gaza, MINA – Gaza is facing a deepening humanitarian crisis as winter approaches, with Israel blocking vital shelter and supplies from entering the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement on the social media platform X, UNRWA said that essential shelter and winter materials intended for displaced families “are sitting in UNRWA warehouses in Jordan and Egypt, blocked from entry.” The agency urged Israel to immediately restore humanitarian access, stressing that “as winter approaches in Gaza, people are increasingly in need of shelter and warmth.”

On Thursday, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan quoted a senior government official as saying that “Israel does not intend to allow UNRWA to return to work in Gaza despite the International Court’s decision” mandating its reinstatement.

The statement came a day after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared that Palestinians in Gaza “have not received sufficient supplies” of humanitarian aid. The ICJ ruled that Israel must allow and facilitate the delivery of assistance and cease using starvation as a weapon of war. The opinion, issued as a nonbinding legal advisory, outlines Israel’s obligations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank following a request from the UN General Assembly in December 2024.

Despite a recent ceasefire deal with Hamas earlier this month, part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan, Israel continues to restrict goods from entering Gaza. The plan’s first phase included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, along with proposals for Gaza’s reconstruction and a new governing mechanism excluding Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has killed more than 68,000 people, according to local health authorities.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

