UN Strongly Condemns Israeli Ultimatum to Evacuate 1.1 Million Gaza Residents

Jakarta, MINA – The United Nations (UN) said Israel’s order that 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza be immediately evacuated violated the rules of war and basic humanitarian principles.

“Forcing frightened and traumatized civilians, including women and children, to move from one densely populated area to another, without even a break in fighting and without humanitarian support is dangerous and outrageous,” said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths , as quoted from CNN on Saturday.

He emphasized that without safe travel and access to basic services, mass displacement of civilians would have enormous humanitarian consequences and long-term implications.

“Gaza is under heavy bombardment. Streets and houses are reduced to rubble. There is nowhere safe to go,” Griffiths said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military’s evacuation order within 24 hours from Friday, made Palestinian residents in Gaza panic and afraid.

Several hours after Israel’s ultimatum, some residents in Gaza packed whatever belongings they could carry, to flee south in cars, vans and other available vehicles.

In other areas the streets appeared empty as residents chose to stay indoors while deciding what to do next according to Israel’s evacuation order.

“Many are asking, is this true, a nightmare or something,” said Al Jazeera’s Safwat al-Kahlout.

He said, “Until now people believed this was some kind of psychological warfare, they didn’t want to believe it.” (T/RE1/P2)

