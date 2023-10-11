UNICEF Condemns the Killing of Children in Gaza

An injured Palestinian kid is seen after Israeli airstrikes at al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza Strip on October 09, 2023 [Ali Jadallah – Anadolu Agency]

New York, MINA – The Executive Director of UNICEF Catherine Russell condemned the killing of children in Gaza.

She has said that less than 72 hours after the outbreak of “horrific violence” in Israel and the State of Palestine, reports indicated that grave rights violations against children were rampant.

“Many children have been killed or injured, while countless others have been exposed to the violence,” explained Russell in New York on Monday, as quoted from Middle East Monitor.

She stressed that nothing justifies the killing, maiming or abducting of children. “These are grave rights violations which UNICEF condemns wholeheartedly.”

The UN children’s fund called on armed groups, or those responsible, for the immediate and safe release of any children being held hostage in Gaza so that they can be reunited with their families or caregivers. “And we call on all parties to protect children from harm, in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

The senior UN official added her “deep concern” at Israel’s decision to block electricity and prevent food, fuel and water from entering Gaza, “which may put the lives of children at risk.”

It is imperative, said Russell, that all parties refrain from further violence and attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“Moreover, with the humanitarian situation rapidly deteriorating, humanitarian actors must be able to safely access children and their families with lifesaving services and supplies, wherever they may be. I remind all parties that in this war, as in all wars, it is children who suffer first and suffer most. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)