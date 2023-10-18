UN Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting Wednesday on Gaza Hospital Attack

New York, MINA – The UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting Wednesday to address the attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to a statement from a UN spokesperson, the meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. (1400GMT) and will be conducted in an open debate format.

A draft resolution from Brazil calling for a “humanitarian pause” in Gaza will be voted on during the meeting.

Previously, Russia and the United Arab Emirates jointly called for an emergency session of the Security Council.

More than 500 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told Anadolu.

Footage on social media showed corpses scattered across the hospital grounds.

According to an Anadolu reporter, thousands of Palestinians were at the hospital when the building came under bombardment.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)