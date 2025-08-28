SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UN Security Council Demand Urgent End to Gaza Genocide and Famine

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views

Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria

Gaza, MINA – The UN Security Council issued urgent appeals on Wednesday, condemning Israel’s ongoing military aggression in Gaza as a genocide that has triggered an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

The Security Council, with the exception of the US, demanded an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian access, and an end to the use of starvation as a weapon of war.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis echoed these calls in his weekly address at the Vatican, urging the international community to halt the war, release all captives, and ensure the safe delivery of aid.

He emphasized that international law explicitly prohibits collective punishment, indiscriminate force, and forced displacement.

Also Read: Sudan Reports 1,210 New Cholera Cases and 36 Deaths in One Week

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that over 41,000 children in Gaza face imminent death from severe malnutrition, with 1.2 million children experiencing acute food insecurity under Israel’s siege. Hunger-related deaths have already claimed 313 lives, including 119 children.

Despite global appeals, Israel, backed by the US and several European powers, continues to enforce a total blockade on Gaza, depriving civilians of food, water, and medical supplies. The Security Council cautioned that the humanitarian crisis will become irreparable if the siege persists. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Carry out Multiple Airstrikes on Damascus Countryside

