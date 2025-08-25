UN Rapporteur Urges Immediate Action After Rescuers Killed in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese issued an urgent plea for international intervention on Monday following an Israeli airstrike that killed five rescue workers, four journalists, and a firefighter at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis. The attack, which occurred earlier that morning, also left numerous others injured.

Albanese emphasized the relentless violence in Gaza, stating: “Rescuers killed in line of duty. Scenes like this unfold every moment in Gaza, often unseen, largely undocumented.” She directly addressed global governments, demanding: “I beg STATES: how much more must be witnessed before you act to stop this carnage?”

The UN expert reiterated calls for concrete measures, including an immediate end to the blockade of Gaza, a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel, and the imposition of targeted sanctions. Her appeal highlights the escalating humanitarian catastrophe as Israel’s military offensive continues to claim lives and destroy infrastructure.

Since October 2023, Israel’s aggression has killed nearly 62,700 Palestinians and pushed Gaza to the brink of famine. []

