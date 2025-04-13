UN: Over 60,000 Children in Gaza Suffering from Malnutrition

Antalya, MINA – UN Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Humanitarian and Reconstruction Affairs in Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, revealed that more than 60,000 children under the age of five in Gaza are currently suffering from malnutrition.

Speaking at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkey on Saturday, Kaag explained that humanitarian aid had reached many people during the temporary ceasefire, but access has been completely cut off since mid-March.

Kaag stressed that humanitarian workers are also facing a critical shortage of essential equipment, and fuel supplies needed to operate hospitals have been completely depleted. This, she noted, has significantly disrupted humanitarian operations.

“We know that more than 60,000 children under five in Gaza are suffering from malnutrition. Each number in this statistic represents a person, a life, and a struggle to survive,” she stated.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Destroy Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza

She called on Israel to uphold its obligations under international law and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza without delay.

Kaag also condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks, stressing that they not only harm civilians but also endanger humanitarian workers, most of whom are Palestinians themselves.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Water Crisis Deepens as Israeli Forces Block Mekorot Pipeline Repairs