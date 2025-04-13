SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN: Over 60,000 Children in Gaza Suffering from Malnutrition

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

4 Views ㅤ

Palestinian children are seen among temporary tents next to a large pile of garbage in Gaza City on March 21, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Antalya, MINA – UN Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and Humanitarian and Reconstruction Affairs in Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, revealed that more than 60,000 children under the age of five in Gaza are currently suffering from malnutrition.

Speaking at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum in southern Turkey on Saturday, Kaag explained that humanitarian aid had reached many people during the temporary ceasefire, but access has been completely cut off since mid-March.

Kaag stressed that humanitarian workers are also facing a critical shortage of essential equipment, and fuel supplies needed to operate hospitals have been completely depleted. This, she noted, has significantly disrupted humanitarian operations.

“We know that more than 60,000 children under five in Gaza are suffering from malnutrition. Each number in this statistic represents a person, a life, and a struggle to survive,” she stated.

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Destroy Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza

She called on Israel to uphold its obligations under international law and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza without delay.

Kaag also condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks, stressing that they not only harm civilians but also endanger humanitarian workers, most of whom are Palestinians themselves.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Water Crisis Deepens as Israeli Forces Block Mekorot Pipeline Repairs

TagAntalya Diplomacy Forum Gaza children hunger Gaza hospital crisis Gaza human rights violation Gaza malnutrition crisis humanitarian aid Gaza Israel Blockade Middle East peace process Sigrid Kaag UN Gaza report

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

UN: Over 60,000 Children in Gaza Suffering from Malnutrition

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto delivered a keynote speech at the ADF Talk session during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), held at the Nest Convention Center in Antalya on Friday (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia’s President Addresses Current Global Geopolitical Landscape

  • 21 hours ago
Victims of Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 180 Children Killed in a Single Day by Israeli Attacks on Gaza

  • Thursday, 27 March 2025 - 22:06 WIB
Palestine

UN Expresses Deep Concern over Israel Settlements Expansion on Palestinian Territories

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 10:01 WIB
Palestine

No Mideast Peace Process Without US – King Abdullah of Jordan

  • Saturday, 27 January 2018 - 10:35 WIB
Palestine

India Pledges Support to Palestinian Cause, Promises Help in evelopment

  • Wednesday, 17 May 2017 - 11:17 WIB
Load More
America

Video Evidence Challenges Israeli Military’s Justification for Killing of Gaza Paramedics

  • Saturday, 5 April 2025 - 21:59 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Six Civilians in Southern Gaza

  • Sunday, 6 April 2025 - 09:30 WIB
International

UN Chief Rejects Gaza Relocation Proposal, Calls It Violation of International Law

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 11:42 WIB
Ambulance (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Dutch FM Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Gaza Ambulance Convoy

  • Wednesday, 9 April 2025 - 14:30 WIB
America

Austrians Favor Boycotting US Goods Over Trump’s Trade Policies

  • Friday, 11 April 2025 - 10:43 WIB
International

Former Microsoft AI Engineer Calls for Global Boycott Over Gaza Genocide

  • 2 hours ago
Tausiyah

The Meaning of “Minal Aidin wal Faizin”

  • Tuesday, 1 April 2025 - 16:54 WIB
26th Night of Ramadan, 100,000 Worshippers Perform Tarawih Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: Quds Press)
Palestine

Israel Bans Al-Aqsa Preacher Sheikh Muhammad Salim Over Gaza Sermon

  • 21 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Declares Support for Jihad Fatwa Against Israel

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 21:36 WIB
Asia

World Uyghur Congress Holds Protest in Norway to Mark 35 Years Since Baren Tragedy

  • Monday, 7 April 2025 - 07:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us