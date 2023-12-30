UN: Israeli Army Attack Aid Convoy from Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Thomas White, director of the UH agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA, in Gaza reported that the Israeli occupation army opened fire on aid convoy as they returned from northern Gaza via a route designated as safe by the Israeli army on Friday, according to Wafa.

“Our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle was damaged,” White said.

Meanwhile, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, reported the “impossible situation” faced by the people of Gaza and those trying to help as Israeli attacks claimed more civilian lives.

In a social media post on X, Griffiths expressed his frustration, refuting misconceptions about the ease of providing aid to Gaza.

He outlined 14 obstacles hindering humanitarian aid, including persistent bombings, attacks on aid convoys, extensive screening before entry, a long list of rejected goods, and the displacement and loss of life of aid workers due to the ongoing conflict.

“Describing the situation as untenable, the fighting must stop,” Griffiths said.

Although the UN Security Council passed a resolution last week to increase aid efforts, existing obstacles to delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza continue.

Israel’s ongoing war has resulted in more than 21,300 Palestinian casualties and displaced 85% of its population as of October 7. The combination of relentless bombing, military blockades, and restrictions on aid deliveries poses a significant threat to the health of hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)