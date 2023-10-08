Select Language

Latest
1 hours agoUS Newspaper: Al-Aqsa Flood Operation Humiliates Israel
2 hours agoJama'ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Condemns Israel's Attack on Indonesian Hospital in Gaza
4 hours agoPrayers and Statements of Imaamul Muslimin to People of Palestine
5 hours agoVictims of Martyrdom by Israeli Aggression in Gaza 232 People, 1,697 Injured
6 hours agoIsraeli Warplanes Target Civilian Housing in Gaza
none

Two Mosques in Gaza Destroyed by Israeli Airstrikes

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs stated that two mosques, namely the Al-Amin Muhammad Mosque and the Malaysian Muhammad Mosque in the west and south of the Gaza Strip, were destroyed by bombs by Israeli occupation warplanes.

The Ministry of Waqf condemned the bombings, including the attack that destroyed the Al-Quran Radio headquarters in Palestine Tower, Gaza. Jaridah Al-Quds reported on Sunday.

The Ministry of Endowments emphasized that targeting mosques and legal and religious centers is a violation of the sanctity of places of worship, which is prohibited by all international laws and norms.

“These crimes are not unusual for the criminal occupation forces, which target civilians throughout the Gaza Strip with their aircraft and weapons,” the statement said.

Also Read:  Four Israeli Settlers Killed in Stabbing Operation by Palestinian Freedom Fighter

The ministry called on the international community to take immediate action to protect civilians and places of worship in Palestine, and to hold the occupation leaders accountable for the crimes they committed against the Palestinian people. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Related news