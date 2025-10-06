SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tunisian Captain Describes Fear Among Israeli Soldiers During Gaza Aid Flotilla Raid

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

9 Views

Israeli Naval attacks and Kidnaps activists of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Naval attacks and Kidnaps activists of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Istanbul, MINA – Mohamed Ali Mohieddin, the Tunisian captain of the Amsterdam ship in the Global Sumud Flotilla, recounted moments of panic and confusion among Israeli forces as they raided the civilian aid ship headed to Gaza.

Speaking to Tunisia’s IFM Radio, Captain Mohieddin said the Israeli soldiers who boarded the vessel appeared unprepared and afraid. “They were just cardboard soldiers, as we say,” he said. “Believe me, they couldn’t even operate the engine.”

He described how soldiers asked repeatedly who the captain was and seemed unfamiliar with how to handle the ship. “One of them looked at me with complete innocence, as if asking, ‘Who’s going to save us? Who can operate the machine?’” he recalled.

Mohieddin also said that one Israeli soldier was visibly shaken when an alarm sounded. “I saw his comrade; he had peed himself out of fear,” he said, adding, “These are the most cowardly soldiers.”

Also Read: Legal Advisor Gives Details on Israeli Abuse of Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

He characterized the Israeli military as “an illusion… a big illusion that you realize is just hollow inside.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying over 470 activists from more than 50 countries, was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and defy Israel’s long-standing blockade. Israeli naval forces intercepted the flotilla starting Wednesday, detaining all aboard.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for nearly 18 years. Since October 2023, its military aggressions have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians, the majority women and children rendering the region uninhabitable and facing severe humanitarian collapse. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hundreds of Brazilians Rally in Support of Palestine and Global Sumud Flotilla

Tagaid convoy Amsterdam ship civilian flotilla Gaza blockade Gaza flotilla Gaza humanitarian crisis Gaza Strip Global Sumud Flotilla humanitarian aid IFM Radio international activists Israel Attack Israeli military. Israeli navy Middle East Middle East News Mohamed Ali Mohieddin October 2025 Palestinian crisis Tunisian captain

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

International

Legal Advisor Gives Details on Israeli Abuse of Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

  • 27 minutes ago
Israeli Naval attacks and Kidnaps activists of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Tunisian Captain Describes Fear Among Israeli Soldiers During Gaza Aid Flotilla Raid

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Gaza Casualty Update: 67,160 Killed as Israeli Attacks Continue

  • 3 hours ago
America

Hundreds of Brazilians Rally in Support of Palestine and Global Sumud Flotilla

  • 4 hours ago
Europe

Swedish FM Deems Reports of Thunberg’s Abuse in Israel ‘Very Serious’

  • 12 hours ago
Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Continues Deadly Gaza Strikes Despite Announcing Reduced Military Aggression

  • Sunday, 5 October 2025 - 19:55 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Police to Investigate Alleged Negligence in Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School Collapse Incident

  • 13 hours ago
Israeli Naval attacks and Kidnaps activists of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Tunisian Captain Describes Fear Among Israeli Soldiers During Gaza Aid Flotilla Raid

  • 2 hours ago
America

US Approves $240 Million in Aid to Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Pays Influencers Up to Rp110 Million per Post to Dominate Social Media

  • Friday, 3 October 2025 - 19:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Agrees with Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan ‘In Principle’

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 08:03 WIB
International

Belgium Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Attack on Global Sumud Flotilla

  • Friday, 3 October 2025 - 21:51 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Consulate in Hong Kong Urges Citizens to Be Wary of Typhoon Matmo

  • 13 hours ago
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Israel Continues Gaza Attacks Despite Trump Ceasefire Call

  • Sunday, 5 October 2025 - 14:36 WIB
International

Hamas ‘Ready for a Lasting Peace,’ Trump Urges Israel to Stop Bombing Gaza

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 09:21 WIB
Indonesia

Constitutional Court Ruling Strengthens Zakat Governance, FOZ Urges National Reform

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 05:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us