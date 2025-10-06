Tunisian Captain Describes Fear Among Israeli Soldiers During Gaza Aid Flotilla Raid

Istanbul, MINA – Mohamed Ali Mohieddin, the Tunisian captain of the Amsterdam ship in the Global Sumud Flotilla, recounted moments of panic and confusion among Israeli forces as they raided the civilian aid ship headed to Gaza.

Speaking to Tunisia’s IFM Radio, Captain Mohieddin said the Israeli soldiers who boarded the vessel appeared unprepared and afraid. “They were just cardboard soldiers, as we say,” he said. “Believe me, they couldn’t even operate the engine.”

He described how soldiers asked repeatedly who the captain was and seemed unfamiliar with how to handle the ship. “One of them looked at me with complete innocence, as if asking, ‘Who’s going to save us? Who can operate the machine?’” he recalled.

Mohieddin also said that one Israeli soldier was visibly shaken when an alarm sounded. “I saw his comrade; he had peed himself out of fear,” he said, adding, “These are the most cowardly soldiers.”

He characterized the Israeli military as “an illusion… a big illusion that you realize is just hollow inside.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying over 470 activists from more than 50 countries, was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and defy Israel’s long-standing blockade. Israeli naval forces intercepted the flotilla starting Wednesday, detaining all aboard.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for nearly 18 years. Since October 2023, its military aggressions have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians, the majority women and children rendering the region uninhabitable and facing severe humanitarian collapse. []

